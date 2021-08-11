SnowSwap Market Capitalization Tops $2.95 Million (SNOW)

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One SnowSwap coin can now be purchased for about $9.06 or 0.00019552 BTC on popular exchanges. SnowSwap has a market capitalization of $2.95 million and $236,374.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded 6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00047106 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.55 or 0.00148016 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.43 or 0.00156391 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,181.92 or 0.99711343 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $401.99 or 0.00867937 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,793 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

