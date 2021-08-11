Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $528.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.95 million. On average, analysts expect Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SQM opened at $53.85 on Wednesday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $60.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 5.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 75.85, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

SQM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America started coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

