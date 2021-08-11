Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) Trading Down 2.3%

Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF)’s share price dropped 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.45 and last traded at $10.50. Approximately 6,736 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 10,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Solaris Resources from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Solaris Resources in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Solaris Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.16.

Solaris Resources Inc, engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company primarily holds interest in Warintza property covering an area of 26,777 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador. It holds 100% interest in Ricardo property covering an area of 16,000 hectares located in Chile; 75% interest in Tamarugo property covering an area of 5100 hectare located in northern Chile; and holds interest in Capricho project covering an area of 4600 hectares and Paco Orco project covering an area of 4,400 hectares located in Peru.

