Solitron Devices (OTCMKTS:SODI) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Solitron Devices, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SODI) traded down 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.25 and last traded at $9.70. 1,871 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 2,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.90.

Solitron Devices Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SODI)

Solitron Devices, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing of solid-state semiconductor components and related devices. Its products include chip carriers, hybrid microcircuits, motor controllers and drivers, packages available for hybrids and transistors, power factor correction modules, and rad-hard components.

