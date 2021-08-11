Solvay (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Solvay (OTCMKTS:SOLVY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SOLVY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Solvay in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Solvay in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Solvay in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Solvay in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Solvay in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Solvay presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

SOLVY stock remained flat at $$13.46 during trading on Wednesday. Solvay has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $14.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.22.

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

