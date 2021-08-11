Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.19

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

SOR stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.08. The company had a trading volume of 6,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,928. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.28. Source Capital has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.98.

In other news, VP Ryan A. Leggio acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.59 per share, with a total value of $45,590.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,093. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

