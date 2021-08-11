Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th.

Shares of NYSE:SOR traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.08. 6,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,928. Source Capital has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $46.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.28.

In other Source Capital news, VP Ryan A. Leggio acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.59 per share, for a total transaction of $45,590.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,093. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

