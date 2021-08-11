South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.550-$1.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SJI. Bank of America upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Williams Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.63.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

NYSE:SJI opened at $25.39 on Wednesday. South Jersey Industries has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.25. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $311.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.02%.

In other South Jersey Industries news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 5,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $145,013.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,523 shares in the company, valued at $511,049.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.