Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the airline’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.30 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.24 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.28.

Shares of LUV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.09. The company had a trading volume of 338,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,229,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 1.24. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $33.48 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.52.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.67) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 407.0% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 121.4% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

