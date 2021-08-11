SpartanNash (SPTN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 18th. Analysts expect SpartanNash to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect SpartanNash to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $19.51 on Wednesday. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.39. The firm has a market cap of $707.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

