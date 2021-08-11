SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Purus Wealth Management LLC

Purus Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up approximately 1.1% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Apriem Advisors bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,370,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 12,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 33.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIA stock traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $354.94. 3,415,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,947,316. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $346.26. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $261.41 and a 52-week high of $355.12.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

