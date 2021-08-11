SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $2.23 on Wednesday, hitting $164.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,375,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,976,516. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $189.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.59.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

