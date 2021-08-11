SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $40,000. 37.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLD stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.13. 192,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,987,001. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.59. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.13 and a 1-year high of $189.40.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

