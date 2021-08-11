SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 1.8% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 111.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 789,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658,680 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,572,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $151,346,000. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,728.6% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 610,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,534,000 after buying an additional 577,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 292,066.3% in the 1st quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 520,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,188,000 after purchasing an additional 519,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $2.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.91. The stock had a trading volume of 559,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,987,001. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.59. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.13 and a 1 year high of $189.40.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.