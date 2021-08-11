SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Shares Sold by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,861 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF makes up 4.0% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.50% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $23,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sfmg LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 387,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,999,000 after acquiring an additional 96,790 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 48.7% during the first quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,126,000 after purchasing an additional 88,848 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 763,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,865,000 after acquiring an additional 81,896 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 110.3% during the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 92,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,253,000 after purchasing an additional 48,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 317,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,237,000 after purchasing an additional 32,643 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA QUS traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $123.63. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,655. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.17. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 52-week low of $90.69 and a 52-week high of $123.63.

