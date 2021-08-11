SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) is Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,157,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,219 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 11.4% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $42,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 169,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after buying an additional 11,293 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 108,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 7,509 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 844,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,862,000 after acquiring an additional 431,165 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 58,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 908,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.53. 63,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885,975. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $38.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.20.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

