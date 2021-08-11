SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stake Cut by Astor Investment Management LLC

Astor Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 855,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,431 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 9.2% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Astor Investment Management LLC owned about 0.38% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $43,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. GenTrust LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,293,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508,951 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,599,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,165,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,195 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,679,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,159,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,556 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $52.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,475. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.66. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $37.58 and a 1 year high of $52.13.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

