SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Bought by Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,685 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.9% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $7,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 339.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 159,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,030,000 after purchasing an additional 123,245 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,148. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.40. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.45 and a 12 month high of $66.22.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

