SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Pacific Financial Group Inc.

Pacific Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,091 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Pacific Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $7,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 593.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 56,477 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 196,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,438,000 after purchasing an additional 21,056 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $40.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,080,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,084,780. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $40.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.77.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.