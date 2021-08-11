SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Purchased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 292.7% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,095.8% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $59,000.

SDY stock opened at $124.25 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $89.02 and a one year high of $128.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.42.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

