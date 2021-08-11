Spectris (LON:SXS) Hits New 12-Month High at $3,865.00

Spectris plc (LON:SXS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,865 ($50.50) and last traded at GBX 3,807 ($49.74), with a volume of 12485 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,773 ($49.29).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SXS shares. Barclays upped their target price on Spectris from GBX 3,645 ($47.62) to GBX 3,920 ($51.22) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Spectris from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Spectris from GBX 3,640 ($47.56) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,367.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a GBX 23 ($0.30) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio is 0.56%.

About Spectris (LON:SXS)

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

