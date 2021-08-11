Spendcoin Price Reaches $0.0293 (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 11th. Over the last week, Spendcoin has traded down 44.5% against the US dollar. One Spendcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. Spendcoin has a market capitalization of $76.08 million and $723.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00056669 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002974 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00015721 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $403.97 or 0.00882000 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.90 or 0.00111134 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00043184 BTC.

About Spendcoin

Spendcoin (CRYPTO:SPND) is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,595,786,940 coins. Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend . Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, "The Spindle is an investment/asset management platform for virtual hedge funds and ICOs based on blockchain and smart contract technologies. The platform will allow any individuals and corporate entities to invest in cryptocurrency hedge funds and/or ICOs using the Spindle application (SPA). Furthermore, the SPA will enable communication via open and closed forums for holders of Spindle's cryptocurrency (SPD) and the various investment bodies previously mentioned. The Spindle token (SPD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the utility token on the platform. "

Buying and Selling Spendcoin

