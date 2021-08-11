Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc Announces Dividend of GBX 38.50 (LON:SPX)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 38.50 ($0.50) per share on Friday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

SPX stock traded up GBX 547.65 ($7.16) during trading on Wednesday, reaching £156.73 ($204.76). The stock had a trading volume of 64,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1-year low of £100.47 ($131.26) and a 1-year high of £162.04 ($211.70). The company has a fifty day moving average of £139.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,500 ($111.05) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 9,800 ($128.04) to £114.20 ($149.20) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a £130 ($169.85) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a £122.85 ($160.50) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of £110.72 ($144.66).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

