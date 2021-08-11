SPK Acquisition Corp Unit (NASDAQ:SPKAU) Shares Down 2.9%

SPK Acquisition Corp Unit (NASDAQ:SPKAU)’s stock price fell 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90. 1,494 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 12,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.07.

About SPK Acquisition Corp Unit (NASDAQ:SPKAU)

SPK Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on operating businesses in the telecommunications, media, and technology sectors in Asia. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Shanghai, China.

