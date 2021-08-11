Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $175.00 price target on the software company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $137.00. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.84% from the stock’s previous close.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $220.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $206.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Splunk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.39.

SPLK opened at $141.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.75. Splunk has a 1-year low of $110.28 and a 1-year high of $225.89. The stock has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.23.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The business had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk will post -4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $927,281.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 1,677 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $211,587.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,372. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in Splunk by 41.2% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,100,935 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $149,155,000 after acquiring an additional 321,388 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Splunk by 20.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Splunk by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,857 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 6.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,915,824 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $259,191,000 after purchasing an additional 120,304 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Splunk in the first quarter valued at $192,341,000. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

