Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $210.16

Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $210.16 and last traded at $210.16, with a volume of 27590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $215.48.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim upgraded Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Spotify Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.48.

The firm has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.74 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $246.03.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

