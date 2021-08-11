SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Gap Down to $74.45

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $74.45, but opened at $71.22. SpringWorks Therapeutics shares last traded at $71.58, with a volume of 7,083 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -50.65 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.52.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.28). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Saqib Islam sold 43,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $3,342,481.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 371 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $31,497.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,284 shares of company stock worth $9,808,603. 30.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,849,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,808,000 after acquiring an additional 672,191 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,269,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,969,000 after buying an additional 23,395 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 3.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 872,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,907,000 after buying an additional 27,297 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 801,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,958,000 after buying an additional 8,605 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $34,156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWTX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

