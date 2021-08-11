Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of SPRB traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.00. 241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,631. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.53. The company has a market cap of $186.64 million and a PE ratio of -1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 22.13, a current ratio of 22.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Spruce Biosciences has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $35.60.
In related news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 475,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $6,602,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,514,336 shares in the company, valued at $62,749,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Spruce Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.
About Spruce Biosciences
Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).
Read More: Strike Price
Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.