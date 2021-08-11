Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of SPRB traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.00. 241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,631. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.53. The company has a market cap of $186.64 million and a PE ratio of -1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 22.13, a current ratio of 22.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Spruce Biosciences has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $35.60.

Get Spruce Biosciences alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 475,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $6,602,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,514,336 shares in the company, valued at $62,749,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Spruce Biosciences stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) by 543.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,963 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of Spruce Biosciences worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 71.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Spruce Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.