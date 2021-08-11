Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $55.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Squarespace traded as low as $42.20 and last traded at $42.57, with a volume of 4149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.00.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SQSP. Barclays lowered their price objective on Squarespace from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Squarespace in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Squarespace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.21.

Get Squarespace alerts:

In other Squarespace news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total value of $2,542,500.00. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 430,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $21,965,309.14. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 739,461 shares of company stock worth $39,605,391.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Squarespace during the 2nd quarter worth $9,922,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,055,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at $583,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,070,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,064,000.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.04.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($3.07). Research analysts expect that Squarespace, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.