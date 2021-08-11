SSR Mining Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 13th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

SSRM stock traded up C$0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$20.20. The stock had a trading volume of 151,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,971. The company has a market cap of C$4.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40. SSR Mining has a 12-month low of C$17.29 and a 12-month high of C$30.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.28.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$32.50 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$30.00 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.00.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.