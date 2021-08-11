StableUSD Reaches Market Capitalization of $522,166.10 (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. In the last week, StableUSD has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One StableUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. StableUSD has a total market cap of $522,166.10 and $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00056669 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002974 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00015721 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.97 or 0.00882000 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.90 or 0.00111134 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00043184 BTC.

StableUSD Profile

StableUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 coins and its circulating supply is 519,602 coins. StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io . StableUSD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

StableUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

