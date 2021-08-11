Stakenet Achieves Market Capitalization of $25.22 Million (XSN)

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded up 42.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 11th. One Stakenet coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000457 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Stakenet has traded 47.4% higher against the dollar. Stakenet has a market cap of $25.22 million and $125,934.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $184.64 or 0.00398526 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001482 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003428 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002028 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012124 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Stakenet Coin Profile

Stakenet is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 122,725,869 coins and its circulating supply is 119,186,831 coins. The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Stakenet is medium.com/stakenet . Stakenet’s official website is stakenet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

Buying and Selling Stakenet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakenet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stakenet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

