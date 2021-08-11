Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standard Life Aberdeen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SLFPY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.96. The company had a trading volume of 185 shares, compared to its average volume of 668. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 12 month low of $10.68 and a 12 month high of $18.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.61.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

