Standard Life Aberdeen’s (SLFPF) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SLFPF. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $3.92 target price on Standard Life Aberdeen and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Standard Life Aberdeen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.92.

OTCMKTS SLFPF remained flat at $$4.90 on Wednesday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $4.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.91.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

