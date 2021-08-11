Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Stock Position Raised by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) by 77.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,275,228 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 557,252 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.28% of Star Bulk Carriers worth $18,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 44,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,353 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,597 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,595 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,188 shares in the last quarter. 59.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $19.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $25.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.18). Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 5.82%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.52%. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 705.88%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SBLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. SEB Equity Research started coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SEB Equities started coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

