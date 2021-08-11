Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Stake Lifted by Strategic Wealth Designers

Strategic Wealth Designers increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,832 shares during the quarter. Starwood Property Trust comprises approximately 1.2% of Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $376,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 457,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,825,000 after buying an additional 47,208 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $56,202,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $75,000. 46.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STWD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.83. 18,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,039,235. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.67%.

STWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starwood Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $1,014,220.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 929,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,803,444.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

