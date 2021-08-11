STASIS EURO Price Hits $1.18 on Exchanges (EURS)

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. In the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $104.23 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STASIS EURO coin can now be purchased for $1.18 or 0.00002524 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00057322 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002945 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00016053 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $417.88 or 0.00896659 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.69 or 0.00113049 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00043415 BTC.

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO is a coin. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 88,625,940 coins. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net . STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

STASIS EURO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

