State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the first quarter worth about $1,099,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 41.7% during the first quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 43,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in DaVita by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in DaVita in the 1st quarter valued at $982,000. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $46,662.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,705.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 790 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total value of $104,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 380 shares in the company, valued at $50,410.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,981,175 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DaVita stock opened at $132.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.29. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.85 and a 52 week high of $136.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 61.00%. As a group, research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

