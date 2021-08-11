State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,902 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Philip M. Bilden sold 15,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.60, for a total value of $3,440,038.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,559 shares of company stock worth $3,602,113 over the last 90 days. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $206.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.44 and a 12-month high of $224.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.33.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 45.60%.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.29.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

