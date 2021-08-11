State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,733 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $10,033,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 516,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,822,000 after acquiring an additional 136,352 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 4,709.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 27,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 27,268 shares during the period. 27.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,273,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,364,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $19,312,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,508,190 shares of company stock worth $349,610,879 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $98.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.88 and a fifty-two week high of $104.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.79.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 102.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Sunday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.29.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.