Stellar (XLM) Price Reaches $0.33 on Exchanges

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. Stellar has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion and $912.17 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stellar coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000706 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Stellar has traded 21.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stellar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00047297 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.20 or 0.00152189 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00037108 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.78 or 0.00153440 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,068.60 or 0.99873299 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002933 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00037733 BTC.

About Stellar

XLM uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,917 coins and its circulating supply is 23,447,306,783 coins. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.