Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Shares Sold by Roubaix Capital LLC

Roubaix Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,480 shares during the period. Stereotaxis makes up 2.2% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Roubaix Capital LLC owned about 0.49% of Stereotaxis worth $3,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Stereotaxis during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Stereotaxis in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Stereotaxis during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Stereotaxis during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Stereotaxis in the first quarter worth $100,000. 57.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stereotaxis alerts:

STXS stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,050. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.87. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The company has a market capitalization of $521.76 million, a P/E ratio of -70.29 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 21.04%. Research analysts anticipate that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Stereotaxis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Stereotaxis from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of Stereotaxis in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to improve the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Stereotaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stereotaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.