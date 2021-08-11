Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 21.04%.

STXS traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.71. The company had a trading volume of 16,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,050. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Stereotaxis has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $10.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.30 million, a P/E ratio of -71.49 and a beta of 1.51.

Several equities analysts have commented on STXS shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price (up from $9.00) on shares of Stereotaxis in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stereotaxis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Stereotaxis from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to improve the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

