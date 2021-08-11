STERIS (NYSE:STE) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at Robert W. Baird

STERIS (NYSE:STE) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.83.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS stock opened at $217.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.02. STERIS has a 52 week low of $151.79 and a 52 week high of $225.48. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 47.21 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that STERIS will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total transaction of $601,073.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,073.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total value of $763,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,815 shares in the company, valued at $537,214.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in STERIS by 604.8% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,154,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $600,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706,752 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in STERIS by 32.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,206,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $801,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,527 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in STERIS by 52,011.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 886,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $182,868,000 after acquiring an additional 884,718 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in STERIS by 214.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 771,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $124,997,000 after acquiring an additional 525,890 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in STERIS during the first quarter worth about $49,923,000. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.