STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the medical equipment provider on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

STERIS has raised its dividend by 30.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years. STERIS has a dividend payout ratio of 27.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect STERIS to earn $8.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.4%.

NYSE STE traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,886. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 47.21 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.02. STERIS has a 1-year low of $151.79 and a 1-year high of $225.48.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. STERIS had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that STERIS will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens raised their price target on STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. STERIS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.83.

In other news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total transaction of $601,073.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,121 shares in the company, valued at $601,073.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total value of $763,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,214.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

