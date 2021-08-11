Sterling Manor Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,535 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 62.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,492,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,228,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476,405 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,304,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $838,211,000 after buying an additional 164,126 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,830,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $619,296,000 after purchasing an additional 291,090 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,551,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,717,000 after purchasing an additional 228,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,705,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,439,000 after acquiring an additional 304,690 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGK traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.66. The stock had a trading volume of 105,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,123,290. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $49.17 and a 1 year high of $70.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.41.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

