Sterling Manor Financial LLC Has $3.12 Million Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,489 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF makes up about 2.5% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sterling Manor Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACWX. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the first quarter worth $3,865,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,662,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,260,000 after purchasing an additional 506,730 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 586.2% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 122,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after purchasing an additional 104,677 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at about $6,759,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ACWX traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.42. 11,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,946. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $44.71 and a twelve month high of $59.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.48.

