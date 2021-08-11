Sterling Manor Financial LLC Has $4.92 Million Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,822 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sterling Manor Financial LLC owned about 2.67% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $4,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proequities Inc. raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 64.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 351.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 12,303 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 38.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 75.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 26,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ LDSF traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $20.18. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,629. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.27. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $20.59.

