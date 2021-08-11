Sterling Manor Financial LLC Makes New $6.54 Million Investment in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 187,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,539,000. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF accounts for 5.2% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sterling Manor Financial LLC owned approximately 2.26% of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,693,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 572,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,804,000 after acquiring an additional 9,920 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $681,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FEMB traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.75. 60,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,405. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $33.67 and a 12 month high of $38.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.82.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.