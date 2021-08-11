Sterling Manor Financial LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,631,000. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sterling Manor Financial LLC owned about 0.90% of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Capital Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the first quarter valued at $8,878,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,167,000 after buying an additional 75,511 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $6,366,000. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,759,000. Finally, FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,004,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.15. The stock had a trading volume of 829 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,429. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.99. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a 1 year low of $56.28 and a 1 year high of $92.58.

